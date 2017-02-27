Putin And Rahmon Agree To Bolster Tajik-Afghan Border Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon have agreed to bolster their joint efforts to secure the Tajik-Afghan border.

Putin, who arrived to Dushanbe from Kazakhstan on February 27, told reporters after his talks with Rahmon that "Tajikistan is a key country" for regional security in Central Asia.

Putin said he and Rahmon agreed to "step up joint efforts to defend the Tajik-Afghan border, using capacities of the Russian military base located in Tajikistan."

He also said Russian forces are based in Tajikistan "to provide security for both Tajikistan and the southern frontiers of the Russian Federation."

About 7,000 troops from Russia's 201st Motor Rifle Division are stationed at three facilities in Tajikistan that are considered part of a single Russian base.

One facility is near Dushanbe and the other facilities are in the southern cities of Kulob and Qurghon-Teppa.

Putin began his two-day Central Asian tour on February 27 with his visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

He is scheduled to visit Kyrgyzstan on February 28.

Based on reporting by TASS, Interfax and RIA