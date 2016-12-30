McCain Joins Colleagues In Calling For Tougher Russia Sanctions

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) has called for significantly tougher sanctions on Russia, beyond those imposed by President Barack Obama this week. During a visit to Kyiv on December 30, McCain joined Senate colleagues Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) in saying they expected Congress to act in the new year. Graham told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that Russia's energy and financial sectors, as well as President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, would be targeted, and that he hoped President-elect Donald Trump would sign the measures. The moves come after the CIA, the FBI, and the broader U.S. intelligence community concluded that computer hackers, likely operating with the authority of the highest levels of the Russian government, interfered in November's U.S. presidential election.