A Romanian woman who was injured in the terrorist attack in central London last month has died, police said on April 7.

Andreea Cristea, a 31-year-old woman who was visiting London at the time of the March 22 car-and-knife attack, is the fifth person to die as a result of the attack, not including the assailant.

British authorIties say British-born Muslim convert Khalid Masood drove into crowds on Westminster Bridge then stabbed a policeman to death. Masood was shot dead by the police.

Cristea, who was on vacation in London with her boyfriend, fell into the River Thames from the bridge during the attack and had been in the hospital since.

Her family said in a statement that she had died on April 6.

