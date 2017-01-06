Accessibility links

Russia

Russians Try To Make Ends Meet In Bleak Communal Apartment

St. Petersburg is widely touted as Russia's cultural capital and its most beautiful city. It will play host to a multibillion dollar event next year, soccer's World Cup. But in the heart of President Vladimir Putin's hometown, there is a throwback to Soviet way of a life -- a bleak place where residents live in communal squalor, doing what they must to survive. (RFE/RL's Current Time TV)

