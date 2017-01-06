Russians Try To Make Ends Meet In Bleak Communal Apartment
St. Petersburg is widely touted as Russia's cultural capital and its most beautiful city. It will play host to a multibillion dollar event next year, soccer's World Cup. But in the heart of President Vladimir Putin's hometown, there is a throwback to Soviet way of a life -- a bleak place where residents live in communal squalor, doing what they must to survive. (RFE/RL's Current Time TV)
