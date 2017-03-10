Russian Activist Dadin Detained In Moscow

Russian activist Ildar Dadin has been detained in Moscow two weeks after his release from prison.

Dadin was detained while protesting outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia's prisons service, according to his wife, Anastasia Zotova, and human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov.

They said Dadin and Ponomaryov were demanding the resignation of the head of the prison-service branch in the northwestern Karelia region, where Dadin says he was tortured.

Police forced Dadin into a car and drove away after he refused to show them his identity documents, they said.

Dadin was convicted and sentenced to prison in December 2015 under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned protest in a 180-day period.

He was released on February 26 after the Supreme Court threw out his conviction and ordered the case closed.

Dadin, the only person in Russia who has been convicted under the law, was considered a political prisoner by major human rights groups.

Dadin's plight attracted additional attention last autumn, when he alleged he and other inmates had been tortured and abused at a prison in Karelia.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS