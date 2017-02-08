Russia 'Disappointed' By Extradition Of Russian Blogger From Belarus To Azerbaijan

Russia says it is "deeply disappointed" by the extradition of Russian blogger Aleksandr Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin was flown from Minsk to Baku on February 7 over objections from Moscow that he be sent Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on February 8 that the extradition "does not correspond to the spirit of friendly ties between allies -- Russia and Belarus."

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Ministry said the country was following developments around Lapshin, who also has Israeli citizenship.

Lapshin, who lives in Moscow and writes a Russian-language travel blog, was detained in Minsk in mid-December on the basis of and extradition request from Baku.

Azerbaijani prosecutors accuse him of illegally visiting Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in 2011 and 2012 and calling for the recognition of the region's independence by posting two statements online.

If Lapshin is convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

With reporting by TASS and Interfax