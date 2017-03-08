Activists Detained Trying To Hang Women's Day Protest Banner On Kremlin Wall
Police in Moscow have detained four activists who tried to hang a banner reading "Men in power for 200 years! Down with that!" on the Kremlin wall on International Women's Day.
The activists, all women, were detained on March 8 along with two correspondents and a photographer from the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta who were covering the protest.
International Women's Day was celebrated avidly in the Soviet Union and is a holiday in Russia.
Marking the holiday, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev endorsed a five-year strategy to support women's interests outlined by the Labor Ministry. http://government.ru/docs/26698/
Officials said the plan called for measures to improve the position of women in political, economic, social, and cultural spheres, to be carried out between 2017-22.
A domestic-abuse law signed by President Vladimir Putin a month ago drew attention to the rights and treatment of women in Russia.
Rights groups say the law, which decriminalized domestic violence in cases when it is a first offense and does not result in bodily harm, increases the risk of abuse faced by women.
With reporting by OVD-Info
