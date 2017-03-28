Putin, Rohani Conclude Wide-Ranging Moscow Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rohani, have held wide-ranging talks in Moscow.

The two presidents on March 28 praised their countries' roles in the Syrian conflict and expressed satisfaction with the Astana talks between the Syrian government and rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

Putin described the Astana process -- which is co-sponsored by Russia, Iran, and Turkey -- as "a major contribution to the further progress of a peaceful political settlement in Turkey."

The Syrian opposition boycotted the third round of Astana talks earlier this month.

The presidents also expressed their support for the Iran nuclear deal with leading international powers in which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some sanctions relief.

They called on "all parties" to observe the agreement and expressed support for Iran's "full legitimate rights to the peaceful uses of nuclear power."

Putin and Rohani also discussed the construction of the second and third blocks of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Putin said the relevant documents were "under coordination."

The two presidents also issued a joint statement calling for a UN-sponsored process for regulating states' "conduct in the information sphere."

"Russia and Iran expressed their concern over the steadily rising number of instances of using information and communication technologies for criminal, terrorist, military, and political goals," the statement said.

