Putin And Japan's Abe Discuss Island Dispute, Korea Tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has begun talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

At the start of the meeting, Abe said he wanted to discuss the decades-old dispute over a group of islands north of Japan that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories and Moscow calls the Southern Kuriles.

The Soviet Union seized the islands off Japan's northern coast in the closing days of the World War II, and Japans still claims them.

The dispute has harmed relations ever since, preventing Moscow and Tokyo from signing a peace treaty to formally end the war.

PHOTO GALLERY: The Kurile Islands: Why World War II Never Ended (Click To Open)

Putin's visit to Japan in December did not produce a resolution of the territorial dispute.

Abe said he also wanted to talk about security and regional issues, an apparent reference to a recent upsurge in tension over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

With reporting by TASS