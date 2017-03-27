U.S. Senate Committee Confirms Trump Son-In-Law To Testify On Russia Contacts

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee has confirmed that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and a top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, will testify voluntarily in connection with its probe of alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Committee Chairman Richard Burr (Republican, North Carolina) and ranking Democrat Mark Warner (Virginia) issued a joint statement on March 27 saying they expect Kushner "to be able to provide answers to key questions that have arisen in our inquiry."

It was not clear when Kushner would testify or whether he will be under oath.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Kushner met once with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during the transition period. In addition, Kislyak requested a second meeting, to which Kushner reportedly sent an aide.

At Kislyak's request, Kushner later met with the head of Russia's Vneshekonombank, Sergei Gorkov.

Vneshekonombank has been under U.S. sanction since Moscow annexed the Ukrainian region of Crimea in 2014.

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks confirmed the meetings but said they were inconsequential.

On March 27, Vneshekonomobank confirmed that unnamed executives met with Kushner "in the format of a strategy development roadshow," RIA Novosti reported.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, was in charge of foreign contacts for Trump during the transition period between the November election and Trump's inauguration in January.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, the New York Times, and RIA Novosti