Massive Search For Bodies, Black Boxes As Russia Mourns 92 Killed In Plane Crash

Thousands of rescuers have been searching for bodies in the Black Sea as Russia marks a national day of mourning after a Syria-bound military plane crashed on December 25, killing all 92 people on board.

By early December 26, only 11 bodies of the crash victims had been found as some 3,500 workers continued searching for bodies and debris -- including the black boxes containing the plane's cockpit flight data -- before currents carry them further away from the shore.

The 10.5 square-kilometer search area just off the coast has been extended and ten of the bodies and "86 fragments" of bodies have now arrived in Moscow for identification, Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

"I think we will be able to find the location of the plane on the bottom of the Black Sea today," Viktor Bondarev, the commander of the Russian air force, told Russian agencies on December 26.

The passengers on the ill-fated Tu-154 jet included 68 members and staff of the internationally-renowned Aleksandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian armed forces, who had been on their way to entertain Russian troops at the Hmeimim air base near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia for the New Year.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes targeting rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces since September 2015.

Floral Tributes

The flight originated in the capital, Moscow, and had a stopover in Sochi for refueling, crashing two minutes after taking off.

In Moscow, mourners continue to lay flowers and light candles in front of a concert hall where the ensemble often performed.

Russian Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov, who is also on the investigative commission, said that terrorism was not among the main theories for the cause of the crash and that authorities were looking into a possible technical fault or pilot error.

Also on board were nine Russian reporters, six military personnel, and Yelizaveta Glinka, widely known as Doctor Liza, a prominent member of President Vladimir Putin's advisory human rights council and executive director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund.

'Thorough Investigation'

President Vladimir Putin on December 25 expressed "the most sincere condolences to families of our citizens killed this morning."

"A thorough investigation of the causes of the crash will be carried out and everything will be done to support the families of those killed," he added.

Russian TV channels have scrapped entertainment shows from their programs and outdoor seasonal celebrations have been cancelled across Russia.

According to the Defense Ministry, the aircraft had been flown some 7,000 hours since it went into service in 1983.

The plane last underwent repairs in December 2014 and was serviced in September, the ministry said.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, Reuters, AP, AFP, and the BBC

