Navalny Found Guilty In Embezzlement Case

A court in the provincial Russian city of Kirov has found opposition political activist and anticorruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny guilty in an embezzlement case.

Judge Aleksei Vtyurin said on February 8 that Navalny "organized the commission of a crime."

Navalny's conviction makes him ineligible for public office.

Codefendant Pyotr Ofitserov was also convicted in the same case.

It is unknown whether the judge will also pronounce sentence on February 8.

Navalny and Ofitserov were retried on charges of embezzling funds from the state-controlled forestry company KirovLes.

Both men maintained their innocence, and Navalny said the charges against him were politically motivated and aimed at preventing him from running for president in 2018.

Prosecutors have asked for a five-year suspended sentence for Navalny and a four-year suspended sentence for Oftiserov.

They are also seeking a fine of 500,000 rubles ($8,350) from each defendant.

The Supreme Court last year nullified the Kirov court's 2013 guilty verdict in the case and sent it back for retrial.

