Kremlin Foe Navalny's Retrial Resumes In Kirov

KIROV, Russia -- The retrial of Aleksei Navalny, a prominent Russian anticorruption campaigner and foe of President Vladimir Putin, resumed on February 1 after he arrived in the city of Kirov from Moscow escorted by bailiffs.

The bailiffs enforced a court order to bring Navalny to the court in the city 800 kilometers northeast of the capital, even though Navalny had bought a plane ticket to Kirov.

After Navalny and co-defendant Pyotr Ofitserov missed two sessions of the trial, the court ruled on January 31 that they must be compelled to appear.

Ofitserov, who was being treated in a Moscow hospital when the order was issued, arrived on the same flight as Navalny.

The retrial started in early December, after Russia's Supreme Court threw out the Kirov court's 2013 conviction of Navalny and Ofitserov on charges of large-scale theft of state funds.

Navalny, 40, was handed a five-year suspended sentence in the initial trial in the case, which he said was politically motivated punishment for his opposition activity.

A key leader of large antigovernment protests in 2011-2012, Navalny was convicted of fraud in a separate case in 2014 and given a 3 1/2-year suspended sentence.

Navalny has announced plans to run for president in 2018, but if he is convicted at the retrial he is likely to be barred from seeking political office.

