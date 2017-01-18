Obama Says Trump Shouldn't Confuse Russia Sanctions With Nuclear Reduction

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Barack Obama says Washington should not lose focus on why it imposed sanctions against Russia over Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea territory and its support for separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Obama's January 18 comments at his final news conference as president came just days after President-elect Donald Trump suggested he could lift the sanctions if Russia would reduce its nuclear stockpiles "very substantially."

Obama defended the waves of sanctions against Russia he imposed after Moscow's illegal 2014 annexation of Crimea and said those penalties should be kept separate from other issues.

"It would probably best serve not only American interests, but also the interest of preserving international norms, if we made sure that we don't confuse why these sanctions have been imposed with a whole set of other issues," he said.

Trump, who is set to succeed Obama on January 20, has said he wants to improve ties with Russia that have been badly strained over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Chelsea Manning Commutation

Obama also defended his decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who was to spend 35 years in prison for leaking classified U.S. documents to WikiLeaks.

Obama explained his decision to commute Manning’s sentence by saying that she had taken responsibility for the crime she was charged with and handed a "disproportionate" prison sentence compared to other leakers.

"I feel very comfortable that justice has been served," Obama told reporters, adding that he does not believe the decision will encourage others to leak classified information.

Manning, a transgender soldier previously known as U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning, was convicted on espionage charges in August 2013 and other offenses after admitting to handing the classified documents over to WikiLeaks.

She has served seven years of his 35-year sentence and is now set to be released in May.

The Obama administration has contrasted Manning's case with that of fugitive former National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden, who fled to Russia after leaking a trove of classified documents about U.S. government surveillance programs.

The U.S. government wants Snowden to return to face espionage charges.

