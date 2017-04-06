St. Petersburg Authorities Say Explosive Device Defused In Apartment

Authorities in the Russian city of St. Petersburg say an explosive device has been discovered in an apartment building and defused.

Officials said they evacuated residents from the building after the device was found on April 6, three days after a bomb blast on a St. Petersburg subway train killed 14 people and injured nearly 50.

Konstantin Serov, head of the city's Nevsky district, said investigators continued to work on the building's eighth and ninth floors after residents on lower floors were allowed to return.

Serov said that the one-room apartment where the device was found was used by people who were not the owners.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax