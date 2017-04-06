Accessibility links

logo-print
Search
Russia

St. Petersburg Authorities Say Explosive Device Defused In Apartment

People hold candles to commemorate the victims of the blast in St. Petersburg's subway on April 5.

Authorities in the Russian city of St. Petersburg say an explosive device has been discovered in an apartment building and defused.

Officials said they evacuated residents from the building after the device was found on April 6, three days after a bomb blast on a St. Petersburg subway train killed 14 people and injured nearly 50.

Konstantin Serov, head of the city's Nevsky district, said investigators continued to work on the building's eighth and ninth floors after residents on lower floors were allowed to return.

Serov said that the one-room apartment where the device was found was used by people who were not the owners.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG