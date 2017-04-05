Six Central Asians Detained In St. Petersburg, No Sign Of Ties To Bomb Suspect

Russian authorities say that six citizens of Central Asian states have been detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of recruiting for Islamic militant groups.

The federal Investigative Committee said that there was no evidence "at this time" of any connection between the people detained on April 5 and the Kyrgyz-born suspect in the April 3 subway bombing that killed 14 people in St. Petersburg.

In a statement, the investigators said the detainees had come to Russia to work.

It said they were suspected of recruiting other migrants from Central Asia "to carry out terror-related crimes" and join extremist groups that are banned in Russia, including Islamic State (IS) and the Al-Nusra Front.

The statement said the authorities had not yet decided whether to press charges against the detainees.

Advocates for migrants in Russia have warned foreign workers in St. Petersburg to lie low as increased police document checks stoke fears of a wider crackdown.

The identification of Kyrgyz-born ethnic Uzbek Akbarjon Jalilov as the bombing suspect stoked fears of police action targeting migrants from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The Investigative Committee said the six Central Asian citizens were detained as part of a joint operation by investigators, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Interior Ministry, and the National Guard.