Soyuz Capsule Heading For ISS With U.S., Russian Astronauts Aboard

A spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut has blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, heading for the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian Soyuz MS-04 capsule lifted off from the Russian-leased launch facility on the steppes of western Kazakhstan on April 20, carrying NASA's Jack Fischer and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos.

Fischer, a first-time space flier, and Yurchikhin, a veteran of four spaceflights, are to travel on a six-hour course to the space station, where they will join three astronauts from the United States, Russia, and France.

The pair are to spend more than four months aboard the orbiting laboratory before returning to Earth.

They will "continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science, and Earth science aboard the International Space Station, humanity's only microgravity laboratory," NASA said in a statement.