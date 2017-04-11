Tillerson Says Russia Should Question Syrian Alliance

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia must reconsider whether aligning itself with President Bashar al-Assad is the best way to solve the Syrian crisis. In comments on April 11 after a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, Tillerson said he thinks the reign of Assad is "coming to an end." Tillerson spoke just hours before he was scheduled to land in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Tensions between the United States and Russia have grown after U.S. missiles hit a Syrian air base in response to a chemical attack last week that killed dozens, including many children. (AP Video)