Russia’s Pavlyuchenkova To Compete For Monterrey Open Tennis Title

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will take on the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, Angelique Kerber, on April 9 in the finals of the Monterrey Open tournament in Mexico.

Pavlyuchenkova, who won the Monterrey Open in 2010, 2011, and 2013, defeated third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-4 to reach the final.

Germany’s Kerber, ranked No. 1 in the world, defeated fourth-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in the semifinals.

Kerber lost to Pavlyuchenkova in the 2013 Monterrey final.

"I feel like this tournament I've been playing better and better with every match," Pavlyuchenkova said.

