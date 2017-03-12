Kremlin Spokesman: Russia Impatient With Trump Administration

The Kremlin's main spokesman has said Moscow is frustrated with President Donald Trump's administration and a lack of progress in improving relations.

Dmitry Peskov said in an interview broadcast on CNN on March 12 that Trump had indicated during last year's election campaign that he wanted better ties and more cooperation with Moscow.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a better understanding of when this dialogue can begin," Peskov was quoted as saying.

Trump's administration has been dogged by intelligence reports of Russia's alleged meddling in the election campaign, and FBI investigations of Trump's aides.

Trump's national security adviser resigned after he acknowledged misleading White House officials about his communications with Russia's ambassador.

Five different congressional committees are also conducting Russia-related inquires.

Peskov criticized what he said was "hysteria" in the United States over Russia now.

"We consider it a real danger for the future of our bilateral relationship and we sincerely want to see this hysteria coming to its logic[al] end," he said.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP