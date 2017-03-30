Key Senate Committee Set For First Hearing On Alleged Russian Election Meddling

WASHINGTON -- A key U.S. Senate committee will hold its first public hearings into alleged Russian meddling in last year's presidential campaign.

The March 30 hearings are part of the Senate intelligence committee's investigation, one of several being conducted in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Along with a simultaneous investigation by the FBI, the congressional inquiries have shadowed President Donald Trump's administration and fueled suspicions about possible election-year collusion with Russian officials.

The Senate committee's chiefs, Republican Richard Burr and Democrat Mark Warner, told reporters March 29 that they would be investigating whether voters in key U.S. states might have been influenced by Russian-generated fake news and propaganda.

The experts testifying on March 30 include cybersecurity experts and Russia analysts, as well as a former director of the National Security Agency, Keith Alexander.

Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was forced to resign in February after it was revealed he had misled officials about his contacts with Russian officials.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions later recused himself from investigations into alleged Russian activity after he was less than forthright about his interactions with Russian diplomats.

