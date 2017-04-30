Saudi Arabia Arrests 46 Suspects Allegedly Tied To 2016 Medina Mosque Attack

Saudi authorities say they have arrested 46 people with ties to a deadly suicide attack on a mosque in the holy city of Medina last year.

Saudia Arabia's official SPA newd agency cited the interior ministry as saying on April 30 that the suspects include 32 Saudi nationals and 14 foreigners.

The ministry said they were apprehended in the Western port city of Jeddah.

Four guards were killed in the July 4 attack near the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, Islam's second-holiest site.

No group has claimed responsibility, but suspicion has fallen on the Islamic State (IS) group, which has called for the Saudi monarchy to be overthrown.

The interior ministry's statement on April 30 did not blame the attack on a specific group.

IS militants have carried out several bombings in the Gulf state since mid-2014, killing dozens of people in attacks primarily targeting the Shi'ite Muslim minority and Saudi security services.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP