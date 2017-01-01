U.S. Senator McCain Visits Georgia's Breakaway Region Frontier

U.S. Senator John McCain (Republican-Arizona) has visited Khurvaleti, an area on the Administrative Boundary Line with the breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia that has been controlled by Russian forces since a brief war was fought in 2008. McCain posed for journalists as he shook hands with a local man standing in Russian-controlled South Ossetia, which is separated by barbed-wire. U.S. Senator John McCain (Republican-Arizona) arrived in Georgia on January 1 together with Senate colleagues Lindsey Graham (Republican-South Carolina) and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat-Minnesota). The trio visited the Baltic states and Ukraine before Georgia, and have canceled a stop in Montenegro. (RFE/RL's Georgian Service)