Serbia's Ruling Party Backs PM Vucic In Presidential Election

Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic says Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic will be the presidential candidate for the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) in elections later this year.

Stefanovic, a key ally of the prime minister, said after an SNS party meeting in Belgrade on February 14 that Vucic had been chosen "unanimously."

Vucic will face rivals from a fractious opposition in the elections.

The date for the vote has not yet been formally announced.

Serbia's presidency is a largely ceremonial post.

But if Vucic controls both the presidency and the comfortable majority the SNS now holds in the 250-seat parliament, he could wield formidable political power.

