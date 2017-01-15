Serbian President Accuses Kosovo Of Provoking 'War'

Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic has accused Kosovo of provoking "war" after a Serbian train, adorned with signs declaring that "Kosovo Is Serbian," was halted before it entered Kosovo.

Nikolic said on January 15, "Yesterday, we were on the verge of clashes."

Nikolic warned that Serbia will defend "every inch of its territory," including its former province of Kosovo where ethnic Serbs allegedly are under threat from Kosovar Albanians.

On January 14, Serbia decided to stop the train from traveling from Belgrade to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo amid reports of a planned attack by ethnic Albanians.

The train, which Serbia bought from Russia, is painted in the colors of the Serbian flag and features pictures of churches, monasteries, and medieval towns, as well as the words "Kosovo Is Serbian" in 21 languages.

The promotional ride would have been the first from the Serbian capital to the town of Mitrovica in Kosovo since the 1998-99 war.

Serbia and Kosovo, a former province which unilaterally declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, have been locked in EU-facilitated talks since 2011 to normalize ties.

With reporting by AP