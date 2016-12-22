Death Toll In Siberia Mass Alcohol Poisoning Rises To 71

The death toll resulting from the drinking of bath lotion in Russia's Siberian region of Irkutsk has risen to 71, officials say.

Regional health officials said on December 22 that 36 men and women remained in hospitals.

The Investigative Committee said the bath lotion contained methanol -- which can be fatal if consumed internally -- instead of regular alcohol, or ethanol.

It said 12 people suspected of selling the lotion have been detained and two illegal workshops producing the lotion had been found in the region.

On December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to introduce tougher laws by July 2017 on the production and sale of perfumes, lotions, and household cleaners containing alcohol as well as human and veterinary medicines.

Sales of all liquids that contain alcohol but are not intended for consumption were banned in the city of Irkutsk on December 19. The ban was expanded to the whole region the next day.

Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are frequent in Russia, where people sometimes drink substances that contain alcohol that are cheaper than alcoholic beverages.

