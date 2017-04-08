Swedish Police Suspect Man Arrested In Truck Attack 'Perpetrator'

Swedish police say that a man arrested on "suspicion of terrorist crime" is suspected of being the driver of the truck that plowed into a crowd of people in central Stockholm, killing four people a day earlier.



"We suspect that the man who was arrested is the perpetrator," Stockholm police spokesman Lars Bystrom said on April 8.



"Then, there can be other people who are associated with him, but we do not know that at the current time,” Bystrom added.



The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb on April 7 after police earlier circulated a picture of a man wearing a gray hoodie in connection with the investigation into the attack on Drottninggatan using a hijacked beer truck.



Swedish public radio and the Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the suspect in custody is a 39-year-old man of Uzbek origin.



A police spokesperson declined to comment on the information.



Citing police sources, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported that police had detained a second man but police declined to comment on whether they arrested any additional suspects.



Stockholm authorities said early on April 8 that six of the 15 people wounded had been able to leave hospital while eight adults and one child remained hospitalized.

