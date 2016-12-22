Aleppo Evacuation To Be Completed In Coming Hours, ICRC Says

The evacuation of the remaining civilians and rebel fighters from eastern Aleppo will be completed in the coming hours, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says.

Ingy Sedky said the few thousand remaining people will be evacuated on December 22 in dozens of buses and smaller vehicles.

"If it goes smoothly the evacuation will end tonight," Sedky said.

She added that buses will also evacuate people from the besieged government-held villages of Foah and Kefraya in the northwestern Idlib Province.

According to the ICRC, some 30,000 people have been bused out of eastern Aleppo since last week.

The evacuation is being conducted under a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces and their allies drove rebels out of most of eastern Aleppo in an offensive criticized by the UN, the United States, and human rights groups.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP