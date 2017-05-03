Syrian Opposition Suspends Participation In Talks, Questions Safe Zone Plan

The armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on May 3 that it was suspending its participation in peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and calling for end to government bombardments.

Syrian National Coalition (SNC) spokesman Ahmad Ramadan made a one-sentence statement on the first day of a May 3-4 round of the negotiations process sponsored by Russia, Turkey, and Iran.

"The delegation has suspended its participation after presenting a memorandum for a total commitment to stopping [government] bombardments," Ramadan said.

Separately, Ramadan said the opposition delegation would remain in Astana to discuss violations of a cease-fire brokered in December by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, and to present its questions about a Russian proposal for safe zones.

He told the Associated Press that the opposition could not accept the safe-zones proposal in its current form.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed safe zones in a telephone conversation on May 2 that focused on Syria, according to the White House and the Kremlin.

'Very Good' Conversation

A White House statement said Trump and Putin "agreed that the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence."

"The conversation was a very good one, and included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons," it said, without going into detail.

Russia has not commented publicly on its proposal. Media reports say the Russian plan would create security zones and deploy peacekeepers -- possibly including Russian forces -- to enforce the truce brokered by Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

Russia and Iran have supported Assad throughout the Syrian civil war, which began with a violent government crackdown on protests in 2011, while Turkey and the United States have backed his opponents.

The United States also leads a coalition conducting air strikes and other operations against Islamic State (IS) militants in Syria.

Russia says it is also battling IS in Syria, but Western officials say the Russian military operations have mainly targeted Assad's opponents.

The United States has mainly backed a separate UN-sponsored peace process in Geneva. But after Trump's phone conversation with Putin, the White House said Washington would send a representative to the talks in Astana.

The U.S. State Department said acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones would be attending as an observer.

The war in Syria has killed an estimated 400,000 people and prompted millions to flee their homes, adding to an influx of refugees into countries in the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, Bloomberg, and Interfax

