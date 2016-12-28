Russia, Turkey 'Agree Cease-Fire Plan' For Syria

Turkey and Russia have prepared an agreement for a cease-fire in Syria, Turkey's foreign minister has said.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on December 28 a document outlining a political solution to the conflict was also "ready," and that both could be "implemented anytime".

Cavusoglu said terror organizations would be kept out of the cease-fire agreement.

His comments follow a report by the state-run Anadolu news agency saying a Syria cease-fire plan should come into force by midnight.

The news agency said the plan aims to expand a cease-fire in the city of Aleppo, brokered by Turkey and Russia earlier this month to allow the evacuation of civilians, to the whole country.

A Kremlin spokesman said he could not comment on Anadolu's report.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he didn't have "enough information."

Peskov added that Russian officials are in "constant contacts with their Turkish colleagues" to discuss details about possible peace talks in Kazakhstan.

There was no immediate reaction from the Syrian government.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP and TASS