Blast Kills At Least 20 In Syrian Town Near Turkish Border

A blast in a rebel-held town near the Syrian border with Turkey has killed at least 20 people, opposition groups said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 20 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the blast in front of a courthouse in the northern town of Azaz.

The London-based monitoring group, which said the death toll was likely to rise, added that dozens more were critically wounded in the explosion.

Azaz is a major stronghold of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), an alliance of rebel groups whose fighters have, with Ankara’s military backing, pushed Islamic State (IS) militants out of the border area.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Rebel groups blamed the explosion on a car bomb planted by IS militants.

The blast was the latest in a string of bombings to hit Azaz. In October, at least 17 people were killed in a car bomb attack on a rebel checkpoint.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP