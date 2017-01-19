High-Rise Building In Tehran Collapses In Fire

A high-rise building on fire in downtown Tehran has collapsed.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the January 19 collapse of the Plasco building, which was at least 15 stories tall.

Reports said the building had been evacuated, but firefighters were battling the blaze inside.

Before the collapse, authorities said at least 25 people had been injured in the fire that broke out in the morning.

Police had blocked off streets around the building.

The Plasco building, which dated from the early 1960s, was among the first high-rises built in Tehran.

It included a shopping center and clothing workshops.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP