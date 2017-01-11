Tillerson: Russian 'Illegal' Actions In Ukraine Required More Forceful Response
U.S. Secretary of State-nominee Rex Tillerson said the United States should have had a more robust military response following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Asked at his confirmation hearing by Senator Ben Cardin what the U.S. response should have been, Tillerson said more defensive weapons, intelligence, and air surveillance should have been provided. (Reuters)
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals