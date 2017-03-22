Tillerson Says U.S. To Set Up Safety Zones, 'Matter Of Time' Before IS Leader Killed

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States plans to establish "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home in the next phase of the fight against the extremist groups Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda.

Tillerson spoke on March 22 in Washington, at a meeting of some 70 countries to discuss how to defeat IS in Iraq and Syria.

"The United States will increase our pressure on IS and Al-Qaeda and will work to establish interim zones of stability, through cease-fires, to allow refugees to return home," Tillerson told the gathering at the State Department.

He said it is "only a matter of time" before IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is killed.

IS has been losing ground lately, after seizing large parts of northern Syria and Iraq in 2014.

Tillerson said the flow of foreign fighters into the two countries had decreased sharply over the past year.

"It is harder for terrorists to get in and more importantly harder for them to get out to threaten our homelands," he said.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP