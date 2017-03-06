Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the 10th week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
1
Portraits of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin outside a museum in his native town of Gori, some 80 kilometers outside Tbilisi, on the 64th anniversary of his death. While historians blame Stalin for the deaths of millions in purges, prison camps, and forced collectivization, many in Russia still praise him for leading the Soviet Union to victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. (AFP/Vano Shlamov)
2
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as government forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. (Reuters/Suhaib Salem)
3
Fire and smoke billow following a car-bomb explosion as Iraqi forces clashed with Islamic State fighters in Mosul during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city. (AFP/Aris Messinis)
4
A Russian soldier stands near Syrian musicians as they play in the amphitheater of the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. Islamic State militants took control of the ancient city in May 2015 and almost immediately began destroying ancient monuments there. Syrian forces recaptured the city earlier this month. (Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)