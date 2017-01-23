Some of the most compelling photographs from RFE/RL's broadcast region and beyond for the fourth week of 2017. For more photo galleries, see our Picture This archive.
A white-tailed eagle is seen over Zolotoy Rog bay near Vladivostok, Russia. (Yuri Smityuk/TASS)
An Afghan vendor pushes a wheelbarrow as he transports secondhand shoes in Mazar-e Sharif. (AFP/Farshad Usyan)
People form a human chain across the Dnipro River during celebrations of Unity Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 22. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
Storm clouds approach emergency crews at the scene of a house cut in half by a tornado near where seven people were killed outside Adel, Georgia, in the United States. At least 11 people were killed in Georgia during a severe weather outbreak. (epa/Mark Wallheiser)
An Afghan man sells umbrella on a roadside in Herat. (epa/Jalil Rezayee)