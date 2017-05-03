Trump, Abbas Hopeful On Prospects For Middle East Peace Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump has held talks at the White House with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, expressing optimism that a Middle East peace deal could be reached.

"We want to create peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said on May 3. "We will get it done."

Abbas also expressed optimism, saying "we believe we are capable and able to bring about success to our efforts." Abbas also said that Trump had "the determination to lead [the process] to fruition."

Abbas repeated Palestinian support for a two-state solution based on 1967 borders and a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

In February, Trump appeared to signal a change in the longstanding U.S. policy of advocating a two-state solution when he said Washington would accept any peace settlement agreed upon by the two sides.

Trump has also expressed support for the idea of moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which is opposed by the Palestinians because both sides claim the city as their capital.

