Ex-Trump Adviser Vows To Preserve Russia Records For Senate Probe

A former foreign policy adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign says that the Senate Intelligence Committee has contacted him concerning its investigation into alleged Russian interference during the election campaign.

Carter Page said in a letter to the committee that he would "provide any information" that could assist the committee in its investigation, one of several Congressional probes into potential contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign.

News reports have said that the FBI is conducting an investigation into the matter as well.

Page also wrote in the letter, dated March 5, that he will do "everything in my power to reasonably ensure that all information concerning my activities related to Russia last year is preserved."

The Senate committee has previously asked more than a dozen "organizations, agencies, and officials" to preserve information that could be pertinent to the probe, The Washington Post reported in February.

Page has previously said that he "never did anything improper in my activities related to Russia" during the presidential race.

Trump had publicly identified Page as a foreign policy adviser to his campaign.

Trump's spokesman Sean Spicer said in January that Trump "does not know" Page.

Based on reporting by AP, Business Insider, and The Washington Post