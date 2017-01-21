Trump Visits CIA Headquarters, Pledges Support

U.S. President Donald Trump has visited the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia -- pledging his support for the agency and telling about 400 employees there that "I am with you 1,000 percent."

Trump's remarks on January 21, his first full day in office, are seen as an attempt to mend fences after he publicly rejected the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia tried to help him win the U.S. election.

Trump also has strongly criticized the CIA after media reports last week about an unverified intelligence dossier suggested the Kremlin had compiled compromising information about Trump during a visit he made to Moscow.

Trump blamed "intelligence agencies" for allowing "fake news to 'leak' into the public," saying "Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

But on January 21, Trump told CIA staffers that they were really special and amazing people and that "I am so behind you."

Trump also said he had an ongoing battle with the media, saying journalists are among the most dishonest human beings on earth.

