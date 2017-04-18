Trump Congratulates Erdogan On Successful Referendum, White House Says

U.S. President Donald Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on winning a referendum to expand his presidential powers, the White House said on April 17.

The call came despite concerns raised earlier by the U.S. State Department, European voting monitors, and opposition parties in Turkey about major voting irregularities, including a last-minute decision by Turkish authorities to allow millions of unstamped votes to be counted. The referendum passed by a narrow margin of 51.4 percent on April 16.

Erdogan's critics say the reforms will hand extensive power to a man with an increasingly autocratic bent and leave few Democratic checks and balances in place.

The State Department in its statement on the vote urged Turkey to respect diverse viewpoints and "maintain a meaningful political dialogue" with opposition parties.

"We look to the government of Turkey to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all its citizens, regardless" of how they voted, it said. "The United States remains committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship [and] continues to support Turkey's democratic development, to which commitment to the rule of law and a diverse and free media remain essential."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

