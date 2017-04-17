Turkey's Electoral Body Says Referendum Result Valid, As Opposition Demands Recount

The head of Turkey's electoral body says the result of the April 16 referendum that granted sweeping new powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is valid, amid demands by the opposition for a recount.

Sadi Guven was speaking on April 17 after the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) alleged voting irregularities, including the use of unstamped ballot papers.

Turkey’s Central Election Committee (CEC) late on April 16 declared "yes" to be the winner with 51.3 percent of the vote in a controversial referendum that included 18 constitutional amendments and which will allow Erdogan to remain in power until 2029.

The result was met with both celebrations and protests across Turkey.

The CHP has demanded a recount of up to 60 percent of the ballots and said it will challenge 37 percent of the ballots that were counted.

The CHP criticized election officials for a last-minute change to the rules in which ballots would be counted in the tightly contested referendum, saying the ruling opened the way for fraud.

Under the ruling, ballot papers that were not officially stamped were still counted as valid unless they were proven to have been brought into the counting process from outside.

Bulent Tezcan, deputy chairman of the CHP, called for the annulment of the referendum result and said the party would take its challenge to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

"The only decision that will end debate about the legitimacy [of the vote] and ease the people's legal concerns is the annulment of this election," he said during a press conference on April 17.

CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu said late on April 16 that "we had a referendum under unfair circumstances" both from a "legal point of view and in terms of public conscience."

Guven rejected opposition claims of foul play, saying unstamped ballot papers had been produced by the High Electoral Board and were valid.

He said a similar procedure had been used in past elections.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said there would be no early elections following the result.

There has been speculation that Erdogan could call new elections so that his new powers could take effect right away.

The European Union and Germany urged Turkish leaders to heal bitter internal divisions after the contested referendum.

In a statement on April 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel urged Erdogan to "seek a respectful dialogue with all of the country's political and societal groups."

"In view of the close referendum result and the far-reaching implications of the constitutional amendments, we... call on the Turkish authorities to seek the broadest possible national consensus in their implementation," said an April 17 statement issued by European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini, and EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn.

Three of Turkey's biggest cities -- Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir -- all voted "no" to the constitutional changes.

Opposition supporters took to the streets of Istanbul to bang pots and pans, a traditional form of protest.

Flag-waving supporters of Erdogan celebrated as their president praised them for their "historic decision."

"It is the first time in the history of Turkey that the parliament and the people have shown their will and decided on such an important change," Erdogan said late on April 16.

The CEC said with 99 percent of the ballots counted, the referendum was supported by 24.9 million voters against 23.6 million who voted against. Final results will be announced in 11 to 12 days, it said.

CHP head Kemal Kilicdaroglu said his party would not accept the "yes" vote and that "this referendum brought a truth to light -- at least 50 percent of the people said 'no.'"

Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said it would challenge two-thirds of the ballots. It claimed there was a vote "manipulation of 3 to 4 percentage points" in favor of expanding presidential powers.

The European Commission said it took note of the results and is awaiting an assessment from the OSCE/ODIHR International Observation Mission in regard to "alleged irregularities."

It said it will assess the implementation of the constitutional amendments "in light of Turkey's obligations as a European Union candidate country and as a member of the Council of Europe."

The OSCE, whose monitors observed the vote, were to announce their findings later on April 17.

With reporting by AP and Reuters

