Trump Asks Congress to Probe Alleged Politically Motivated Investigations 

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Congress to examine whether the Obama administration abused its "investigative powers" during the 2016 campaign, the White House said on March 5.

The statement came a day after President Trump accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping his New York office during the election campaign, without offering evidence.

An Obama spokesman denied the claim as "simply false."

In his March 5 statement, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer referred to unspecified reports of "potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election" as "very troubling."

"President Donald J. Trump is requesting that. as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016," Spicer said.

"Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted," Spicer added.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP

