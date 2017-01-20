World Leaders Express Hope For Cooperation With President Trump

World leaders have been congratulating U.S. President Donald Trump on his January 20 inauguration, expressing a desire to work with his administration while some Western leaders have been urging continued U.S. cooperation on mutual security.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in an interviewed published January 20 in the Financial Times of London, said she thinks Trump "recognizes the importance and significance of NATO," despite his criticism of the longstanding Western military alliance.

She said she was "confident" Trump would "recognize the importance of the cooperation we have in Europe to ensure our collective defense and collective security."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg congratulated Trump and said NATO's "strength is as good for the United States as it is for Europe."

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov both expressed optimism about relations with Trump's administration -- saying Russia is ready to do its share to improve relations with Washington.

Pope Francis said Trump should use ethical values as his guide, and urged Trump to take care of the poor and the outcast during his presidency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and Kosovar President Hashim Thaci tweeted their congratulations and hope for cooperation with Trump's administration.

