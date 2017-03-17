Trump Welcomes Germany's Merkel At The White House
U.S. President Donald Trump greeted Germany's Angela Merkel at the White House on March 17 before heading into talks perceived as difficult as the two long-time allies now differ on issues such as NATO and immigration.
The meeting had been delayed three days because of bad weather.
For years, Merkel -- a trained physicist -- had been President Barack Obama's closest international partner.
Before coming to office in January, Trump called Merkel's acceptance of refugees a "catastrophic mistake" and said she was "ruining Germany."
He also demanded that countries like Germany step up defense spending, a sensitive issue for a nation that has had a strong pacifist tradition since World War II and proselytizes fiscal prudence.
Between meetings, the two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
