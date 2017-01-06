Trump Calls Furor Over Alleged Russian Hacking A 'Political Witch Hunt'

President-elect Donald Trump has called the furor over an alleged Russian cybercampaign to meddle in the U.S. presidential election a "political witch hunt," The New York Times reported on January 6.

Trump's comment to the newspaper came hours before he was set to be briefed on Russian hacking by U.S. intelligence and law-enforcement officials, who accuse Russia of directing the theft and leak of e-mails widely seen as having hurt Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the November 8 election.

Contradicting the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community, Trump has repeatedly said that other states or individuals could have been behind the cyberintrusions targeting the Democratic Party and Clinton's campaign.

"China, relatively recently, hacked 20 million government names," Trump was quoted by The New York Times as saying in a reference to cyberattacks against the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in 2014 and 2015. "How come nobody even talks about that? This is a political witch hunt."

Trump, who has pledged to seek improved ties with Moscow, has also dismissed reports citing unidentified U.S. intelligence officials as accusing Russia of trying to help him win the election with the hacking campaign.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any involvement in the cyberattacks.

Earlier on January 6, aides to Trump said the president-elect would have an open mind when he is briefed on the matter at an undisclosed location later in the day.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told ABC News that the incoming president is "prepared to listen and understand how they got to the conclusions they did" but added that Trump has "a healthy skepticism of everything."

Kellyanne Conway, who is set to serve as a counselor to Trump when he assumes office on January 20, told CBS television that "we do not want any foreign government to interfere in this country."

"At the same time, let's wait until the president-elect receives the briefing of this fresh, new material," she said.

With reporting by The New York Times, Reuters, ABC, and CBS