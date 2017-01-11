Trump Secretary of State Nominee To Say Russia Must Be Held To Account

President-elect Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, on January 11 will express concerns about Russia's actions around the globe and insisted that NATO should be alarmed by a resurgent Moscow.

Trump's transition team circulated the text of the opening statement Tillerson plans to give during his Senate confirmation hearing.

According to the text, he will explain why Trump favors a closer relationship with Russia.

But his comments expressing concerns about Russia appear to run counter to Trump's expressed views on the need for better ties with that country.

"Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia," Tillerson will say, while also taking a hit at the Obama administration. "But it was in the absence of American leadership that this door was left open, and unintended signals were sent."

“While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage, its recent activities have disregarded American interests,” he will testify. “Russia must know that we will be accountable to our commitments and those of our allies, and that Russia must be held to account for its actions.”

Based on reporting by Reuters and the Washington Post

