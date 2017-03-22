Trump To Reaffirm 'Strong Commitment' At NATO Summit In May

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend a NATO summit on May 25 in Brussels.

In a statement on March 21, the White House said that Trump "looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm our strong commitment to NATO."

It said he also plans to "discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism."

Trump caused concern during the presidential campaign by calling NATO obsolete.

He has since stressed that the United States is committed to NATO but has pushed hard to get other members of the 28-nation military alliance to increase defense spending, saying that many are not paying their fair share.

The statement also said that Trump will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on April 12.

With reporting by Reuters