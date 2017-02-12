White House Official Criticizes Court Over Immigration Ruling 

A top White House official has lashed out at federal court judges who blocked President Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration.

Stephen Miller's criticism on February 12 was the latest attack on the judiciary by Trump administration officials angered by last week's appeals court ruling.

Trump's executive order on January 27 targeted travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, prompting widespread confusion and multiple legal challenges.

An appeals court last week handed the administration a major rebuff when it upheld a lower court's ruling suspending the order.

Miller, who is Trump's chief policy adviser, told Fox News television that, as president, Trump's ability to control U.S. borders and immigration were "beyond question."

Trump last week attacked the judges directly. He also indicated he was considering issuing a new, updated order.

The countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

