Trump Defends Immigration Order At Joint Appearance With Canadian PM Trudeau

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his controversial immigration policies, as he hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for high-level meetings on trade at the White House.

In a joint news conference February 13, Trump also insisted that his administration would be "tweaking" the U.S. trade relationship with Canada, in particular the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

Trump and Trudeau’s different approaches to immigration have been notable.

Trump's immigration order last month targeting travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations attracted widespread condemnation. It has been suspended by a federal appeals court.

Responding to questions, Trump defended the order, saying that "we cannot let the wrong people in."

In Canada, meanwhile, Trudeau has waged a high-profile effort to welcome refugees and others, from Syria and elsewhere.

Trudeau told reporters that Canada continues to "pursue our policies of openness."

The two leaders also extolled the two countries’ deep trade and cultural ties.

America "is deeply fortunate to have a neighbor like Canada," Trump said.