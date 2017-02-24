Trump Says Wants To Expand U.S. Nuclear Arsenal, Make It 'Top Of The Pack'

President Donald Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack."

Trump, in a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on February 23, argued the United States has fallen behind in its nuclear arms capacity.

The new strategic arms limitation treaty between the United States and Russia, known as New START, stipulates that both sides must limit by February next year their arsenals of strategic nuclear weapons to equal levels for a duration of 10 years.

New Start allows eash side no more than 800 deployed and non-deployed land-based intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missile launchers, and heavy bombers equipped to carry nuclear weapons. It also imposes equal limits on other nuclear weapons.

Trump, speaking at his desk in the Oval Office, called New START a one-sided pact, saying, "Just another bad deal that the country made, whether it's START, whether it's the Iran (nuclear) deal ... We're going to start making good deals," he said.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the July 2015 deal between world powers and Iran, which imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

The U.S. president also mentioned in the February 23 interview Moscow's deployment of a cruise missile in violation of a 1987 arms control treaty that bans land-based U.S. and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

"To me it's a big deal," Trump said, adding that he would bring up the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin "if and when we meet."

Trump also put more pressure on China to solve the security challenge posed by North Korea, saying that Beijing could exert more influence on Pyongyang "very easily if they want to."

Based on reporting by Reuters

